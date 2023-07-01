Festival d’été jeune public Clairière du Silberthal Steinbach, 1 juillet 2023, Steinbach.

Steinbach,Haut-Rhin

Bougrr et Bigrr sont des voleurs d’air. Ces deux cambrioleurs complices ont plus d’une chanson dans leurs sacs à malice et vont vous les chanter avec humour énergie et émotion..

2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-01 18:30:00. EUR.

Clairière du Silberthal

Steinbach 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Bougrr and Bigrr are air thieves. These two burglars have more than one song in their bag of tricks, and will sing them for you with humor, energy and emotion.

Bougrr y Bigrr son ladrones del aire. Estos dos cómplices ladrones tienen más de una canción en su bolsa de trucos y te las cantarán con humor, energía y emoción.

Bougrr und Bigrr sind Luftdiebe. Diese beiden komplizenhaften Einbrecher haben mehr als ein Lied in ihren Trickkisten und werden es Ihnen mit Humor, Energie und Gefühl vorsingen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay