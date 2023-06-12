Visite de la Cité de Clairac Clairac, 12 juin 2023, Clairac.

Clairac,Lot-et-Garonne

Déambulation dans la cité médiévale de Clairac. Découverte de son passé prestigieux avec son abbaye où la prune d’Ente a vu le jour, où le tabac s’est acclimaté. Son patrimoine est très riche avec son église Saint-Pierre-des-Liens, son clocher fortifié, ses maisons à encorbellement, ….

Stroll through the medieval city of Clairac. Discovery of its prestigious past with its abbey where the plum of Ente was born, where the tobacco became acclimatized. Its heritage is very rich with its church Saint-Pierre-des-Liens, its fortified bell tower, its corbelled houses, …

Deambular por la ciudad medieval de Clairac. Descubrimiento de su pasado prestigioso con su abadía donde nació la ciruela de Ente, donde el tabaco se aclimató. Su patrimonio es muy rico con su iglesia de Saint-Pierre-des-Liens, su campanario fortificado, sus casas con muesca, …

Bummel durch die mittelalterliche Stadt Clairac. Entdecken Sie seine glanzvolle Vergangenheit mit seiner Abtei, in der die Pflaume von Ente entstand und der Tabak sich akklimatisierte. Das Kulturerbe ist sehr reich mit der Kirche Saint-Pierre-des-Liens, dem befestigten Glockenturm, den Häusern mit Erkern, …

