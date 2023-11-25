STAGE URBAN TRAINING CITY PARK Sainte-Foy-d’Aigrefeuille, 25 novembre 2023, Sainte-Foy-d'Aigrefeuille.

Sainte-Foy-d’Aigrefeuille,Haute-Garonne

L’association Let and B propose un stage d’Urban Training le samedi 25 novembre 2023 de 10h00 à 12h00..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 12:00:00. 12 EUR.

CITY PARK Terrain multisports

Sainte-Foy-d’Aigrefeuille 31570 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Let and B association is offering an Urban Training course on Saturday November 25, 2023 from 10am to 12pm.

La asociación Let and B propone un curso de Formación Urbana el sábado 25 de noviembre de 2023 de 10h a 12h.

Der Verein Let and B bietet am Samstag, den 25. November 2023, von 10.00 bis 12.00 Uhr einen Urban-Trainingskurs an.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE