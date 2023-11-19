Collectif Liber’Trad Bal et Goûter partagé à la Cité du Soleil Cité du Soleil – Rue Gaston Mouton 06340 La Trinité, La Trinité (06)
Collectif Liber’Trad Bal et Goûter partagé à la Cité du Soleil Dimanche 19 novembre, 15h00 Cité du Soleil – Rue Gaston Mouton 06340 La Trinité, La Trinité (06) gratuit
atelier musique à 13h30
Bal 15h
Goûter partagé
Suite Atelier-bal
2023-11-19T15:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T19:00:00+01:00
