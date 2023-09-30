Journée porte ouverte Cité de Fayolas Bât O Saint-Junien, 30 septembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Venez découvrir le centre social La Parenthèse avec ces portes ouvertes. Au programme : Couture de trousse parents-enfants, Éco Street Art, Marché gratuit, Atelier récup’, Atelier tresses, Animations jeunesse : tirs interactifs, tchouk ball, château gonflable, structure fête foraine. Un gouté à partagé sera offert à 16h30. Ouvert à tous.

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 18:00:00. EUR.

Cité de Fayolas Bât O

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover La Parenthèse social center with this open house. On the program: parent-child sewing kit, Eco Street Art, free market, recycling workshop, braiding workshop, youth activities: interactive shooting, tchouk ball, bouncy castle, funfair structure. A shared afternoon tea will be served at 4:30 p.m. Open to all

Venga a descubrir el centro social La Parenthèse con las puertas abiertas. En el programa: kit de costura padres-hijos, Eco Street Art, mercado libre, taller de reciclaje, taller de trenzado, actividades para jóvenes: tiro interactivo, tchouk ball, castillo hinchable, estructura funfair. A las 16.30 se servirá un tentempié compartido. Abierto a todos

Entdecken Sie das Sozialzentrum La Parenthèse bei diesem Tag der offenen Tür. Auf dem Programm stehen: Nähen von Eltern-Kind-Kits, Öko-Street-Art, Gratismarkt, Recycling-Workshop, Zopf-Workshop, Jugendanimationen: interaktives Schießen, Tschoukball, Hüpfburg, Rummelplatzstruktur. Um 16:30 Uhr wird ein gemeinsames gouté angeboten. Für alle offen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin