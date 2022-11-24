EROSTRATT CIRQUE, 24 novembre 2022, Lille.

EROSTRATT Jeudi 24 novembre, 20h00 CIRQUE

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars

CIRQUE 139 rue des Postes, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « Erostratt », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « avec Sirine et TommyjarvisnRoubaix, mai 2022nnnprises de vue : Charles Dalia & Juliette Zimmermann », « type »: « video », « title »: « u00c7a brille lu00e0-bas – Live Session 2022 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0VhQXqLQmkM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VhQXqLQmkM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvGI4PpjfkWuqMkHhNll-Q », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VhQXqLQmkM… Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/6GO7ila7eRSAoCejDmYlAV…

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-24T20:00:00+01:00

2022-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lille, Nord Autres Lieu CIRQUE Adresse 139 rue des Postes, 59000 Lille Ville Lille lieuville CIRQUE Lille Departement Nord

CIRQUE Lille Nord https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lille/

EROSTRATT CIRQUE 2022-11-24 was last modified: by EROSTRATT CIRQUE CIRQUE 24 novembre 2022 CIRQUE Lille lille

Lille Nord