EROSTRATT CIRQUE, 24 novembre 2022, Lille.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars

CIRQUE 139 rue des Postes, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VhQXqLQmkM…

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/artist/6GO7ila7eRSAoCejDmYlAV


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-11-24T20:00:00+01:00
2022-11-24T21:30:00+01:00

24 novembre 2022
,

CIRQUE
139 rue des Postes, 59000 Lille
Lille
CIRQUE Lille
Nord

