Circus live : Gurl + Thea Capbreton, samedi 27 janvier 2024.

Circus live : Gurl + Thea Capbreton Landes

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-01-27

fin : 2024-01-27

20/01 CIRCUS CLUB : ACID CAFÉ FAMILY

27/01 CIRCUS LIVE : GURL + THEA

10/02 CIRCUS LIVE : DESERT SMOKE + CHOKOLATINE

24/02 CIRCUS LIVE : AH ! KWANTOU + TXIKAN

02/03 CIRCUS LIVE : SIZ + ARTHUR SATAN

13/03 CIRCUS LIVE : GONDHAWA + SURMA

22/03 CIRCUS CLUB : GARBURE VS CYCLONE

30/03 CIRCUS LIVE : YOUTH AVOIDER + JODIE FASTER + KUMA NO MOTORS

9 Rue du Hapchot

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@lecircus.fr



