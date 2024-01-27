Circus live : Gurl + Thea Capbreton
Circus live : Gurl + Thea Capbreton, samedi 27 janvier 2024.
Circus live : Gurl + Thea Capbreton Landes
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-27
fin : 2024-01-27
20/01 CIRCUS CLUB : ACID CAFÉ FAMILY
27/01 CIRCUS LIVE : GURL + THEA
10/02 CIRCUS LIVE : DESERT SMOKE + CHOKOLATINE
24/02 CIRCUS LIVE : AH ! KWANTOU + TXIKAN
02/03 CIRCUS LIVE : SIZ + ARTHUR SATAN
13/03 CIRCUS LIVE : GONDHAWA + SURMA
22/03 CIRCUS CLUB : GARBURE VS CYCLONE
30/03 CIRCUS LIVE : YOUTH AVOIDER + JODIE FASTER + KUMA NO MOTORS
9 Rue du Hapchot
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@lecircus.fr
