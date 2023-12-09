MOTOTHON Circuits de Vendée Fontenay-le-Comte
MOTOTHON Circuits de Vendée Fontenay-le-Comte, 9 décembre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.
Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée
Venez participer au Motothon en profit du Téléthon!.
Circuits de Vendée Rue de Chambouin
Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire
Come and take part in the Motothon in aid of the Telethon!
Participa en la Mototón a beneficio del Telemaratón
Nehmen Sie am Motothon zugunsten des Telethon teil!
