CIRCUIT DES ARTISTES LA MAIN BLEUE centre bourg de Queaux Queaux
CIRCUIT DES ARTISTES LA MAIN BLEUE centre bourg de Queaux, 4 juin 2022, Queaux.
CIRCUIT DES ARTISTES LA MAIN BLEUE
du samedi 4 juin au lundi 6 juin à centre bourg de Queaux
Circuit d’artistes (74) sur les communes de Queaux – Persac – Gouex – Moussac
entrée libre
circuit artistes
centre bourg de Queaux 86150 queaux Queaux Vienne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-06-04T09:00:00 2022-06-04T18:30:00;2022-06-05T09:00:00 2022-06-05T18:30:00;2022-06-06T09:00:00 2022-06-06T18:30:00