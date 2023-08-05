37e Autocross et Sprint-car FFSA Circuit de la Girardière Fenioux
37e Autocross et Sprint-car FFSA Circuit de la Girardière Fenioux, 5 août 2023, Fenioux.
Fenioux,Deux-Sèvres
Circuit de la Girardière
Payant
Organisé par le comité des fêtes. Manche du championnat de l’Ouest
d’Autocross et de Sprint-car FFSA. 9 catégories représentées, environ 200
pilotes attendus.
Renseignements : Facebook « Autocross de Fenioux » ou 06 85 71 72 70..
2023-08-05 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 . .
Circuit de la Girardière
Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Girardière circuit
Paying
Organized by the Comité des fêtes. Round of the Western
autocross and Sprint-car FFSA championship. 9 categories represented, around 200
drivers expected.
For further information, visit Facebook » Autocross de Fenioux » or 06 85 71 72 70.
Circuito Girardière
Cargo
Organizado por el Comité des fêtes. Ronda de la FFSA Western
de Autocross y Sprint-car FFSA. 9 categorías representadas, alrededor de 200
conductores esperados.
Para más información, visite Facebook « Autocross de Fenioux » o 06 85 71 72 70.
Rundweg von La Girardière
Kostenpflichtig
Organisiert vom Festkomitee. Runde der Meisterschaft des Westens
von Autocross und Sprint-Car FFSA. 9 Kategorien vertreten, ca. 200
fahrer werden erwartet.
Informationen: Facebook « Autocross de Fenioux » oder 06 85 71 72 70.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par CC Val de Gâtine