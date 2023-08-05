37e Autocross et Sprint-car FFSA Circuit de la Girardière Fenioux, 5 août 2023, Fenioux.

Fenioux,Deux-Sèvres

Circuit de la Girardière

Payant

Organisé par le comité des fêtes. Manche du championnat de l’Ouest

d’Autocross et de Sprint-car FFSA. 9 catégories représentées, environ 200

pilotes attendus.

Renseignements : Facebook « Autocross de Fenioux » ou 06 85 71 72 70..

2023-08-05 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 . .

Circuit de la Girardière

Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Girardière circuit

Paying

Organized by the Comité des fêtes. Round of the Western

autocross and Sprint-car FFSA championship. 9 categories represented, around 200

drivers expected.

For further information, visit Facebook » Autocross de Fenioux » or 06 85 71 72 70.

Circuito Girardière

Cargo

Organizado por el Comité des fêtes. Ronda de la FFSA Western

de Autocross y Sprint-car FFSA. 9 categorías representadas, alrededor de 200

conductores esperados.

Para más información, visite Facebook « Autocross de Fenioux » o 06 85 71 72 70.

Rundweg von La Girardière

Kostenpflichtig

Organisiert vom Festkomitee. Runde der Meisterschaft des Westens

von Autocross und Sprint-Car FFSA. 9 Kategorien vertreten, ca. 200

fahrer werden erwartet.

Informationen: Facebook « Autocross de Fenioux » oder 06 85 71 72 70.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par CC Val de Gâtine