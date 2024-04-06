CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE SUPERBIKE Circuit Bugatti Le Mans, 6 avril 2024, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Rendez-vous au Mans pour les championnats de France Superbike !.

2024-04-06 fin : 2024-04-07 . EUR.

Circuit Bugatti Place Luigi Chinetti

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



See you in Le Mans for the French Superbike championships!

¡Nos vemos en Le Mans para los campeonatos franceses de Superbike!

Wir sehen uns in Le Mans bei den französischen Superbike-Meisterschaften!

