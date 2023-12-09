BAPTÊMES DE PISTE SUR LE CIRCUIT BUGATTI Circuit Bugatti Le Mans
Le Mans,Sarthe
Baptêmes de piste sur le circuit Bugatti au profit du Téléthon..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. EUR.
Circuit Bugatti
Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Baptisms on the Bugatti circuit in aid of the Telethon.
Bautizos en pista en el circuito Bugatti a beneficio del Teletón.
Baptistenfahrten auf der Bugatti-Rennstrecke zugunsten des Telethon.
