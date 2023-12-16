Ciné Relax Cinéma Villa Monciné Saint-André-de-Cubzac, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-André-de-Cubzac.

Saint-André-de-Cubzac,Gironde

Grand Cubzaguais Communauté de Communes, en partenariat avec le cinéma Villa Monciné de Saint André de Cubzac, vous propose Séance Relax, le cinéma sans stress !

Rendez vous le samedi 16 décembre 2023 à 14h15 au cinéma Villa Monciné pour la projection du film d’animation : SIROCCO

Séance Relax est essentiellement un dispositif humain. Il est conçu pour informer, accompagner, rassurer et apaiser les spectateurs avec un minimum d’aménagements :

• Lumière s’éteignant et se rallumant doucement,

• Son abaissé pour ne pas agresser les oreilles sensibles,

• Absence de publicités et de bandes annonces,

• Accueil chaleureux par des bénévoles formés.

une équipe de bénévoles formés est présente avec un accueil chaleureux et respectueux, chacun, en situation de handicap ou pas, se sent bien à sa place..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

Cinéma Villa Monciné

Saint-André-de-Cubzac 33240 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Grand Cubzaguais Communauté de Communes, in partnership with the Villa Monciné cinema in Saint André de Cubzac, offers you Séance Relax, stress-free cinema!

Join us on Saturday December 16, 2023 at 2.15pm at the Villa Monciné cinema for the screening of the animated film: SIROCCO

Séance Relax is essentially a human device. It is designed to inform, accompany, reassure and soothe spectators with a minimum of fittings:

? Lights gently fade in and out,

? Lowered sound level for sensitive ears,

? No commercials or trailers,

? Warm welcome from trained volunteers.

a team of trained volunteers is on hand to offer a warm and respectful welcome, so that everyone, disabled or not, feels at home.

El Grand Cubzaguais Communauté de Communes, en colaboración con el cine Villa Monciné de Saint André de Cubzac, le propone Séance Relax, ¡cine sin estrés!

Acompáñenos el sábado 16 de diciembre de 2023 a las 14.15 h en el cine Villa Monciné para la proyección de la película de animación: SIROCCO

Séance Relax es esencialmente una experiencia humana. Está concebida para informar, acompañar, tranquilizar y calmar a los cinéfilos con un mínimo de facilidades:

? Las luces se encienden y apagan suavemente,

? El sonido se atenúa para no irritar los oídos sensibles,

? Sin anuncios ni trailers,

? Cálida acogida por parte de voluntarios formados.

un equipo de voluntarios formados se encarga de ofrecer una acogida cálida y respetuosa, para que todos, discapacitados o no, se sientan como en casa.

Grand Cubzaguais Communauté de Communes bietet Ihnen in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Kino Villa Monciné in Saint André de Cubzac Séance Relax, das Kino ohne Stress!

Treffen Sie sich am Samstag, den 16. Dezember 2023 um 14.15 Uhr im Kino Villa Monciné zur Vorführung des Animationsfilms: SIROCCO

Séance Relax ist im Wesentlichen ein menschliches Gerät. Es wurde entwickelt, um die Kinobesucher mit einem Minimum an Einrichtungen zu informieren, zu begleiten, zu beruhigen und zu besänftigen:

? Licht, das langsam aus- und wieder eingeschaltet wird,

? Der Ton ist gedämpft, um empfindliche Ohren nicht zu stören,

? Keine Werbung und keine Trailer,

? Herzlicher Empfang durch geschulte Freiwillige.

ein Team von geschulten Freiwilligen ist mit einem herzlichen und respektvollen Empfang anwesend, jeder, ob mit oder ohne Behinderung, fühlt sich wohl an seinem Platz.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-25 par Bourg Cubzaguais Tourisme