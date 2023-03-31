Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central, 31 mars 2023, Colomiers.

Vendredi 31 mars à 20h, dans le cadre du Festival Cinélatino, le cinéma Véo Grand Central vous propose la projection exceptionnelle du film « Las hijas », en compétition officielle.

  • Réalisé par Kattia G. Zúñiga Avec Fernando Bonilla, Ariana Chaves Gavilán et Joshua De León. La séance sera suivie d’une rencontre avec la réalisatrice, Kattia G. Zúñiga, et le producteur du film.
  • Durée : 1h 20min
  • Genre : Drame

Synopsis

Un film sincère sur la sororité, les désirs, la jalousie et la jeunesse dans l’interminable été tropical du Panama

Tarif unique : 6 € (& 4,50 € pour les moins de 14 ans)  

Horaires

20h

Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Veo Grand Central  10 allée du Rouergue

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-31T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-31T21:30:00+02:00
