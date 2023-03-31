Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central Colomiers
Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central, 31 mars 2023, Colomiers.
Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Vendredi 31 mars, 20h00 Cinéma Véo Grand central
Vendredi 31 mars à 20h, dans le cadre du Festival Cinélatino, le cinéma Véo Grand Central vous propose la projection exceptionnelle du film « Las hijas », en compétition officielle.
- Réalisé par Kattia G. Zúñiga Avec Fernando Bonilla, Ariana Chaves Gavilán et Joshua De León. La séance sera suivie d’une rencontre avec la réalisatrice, Kattia G. Zúñiga, et le producteur du film.
- Durée : 1h 20min
- Genre : Drame
Synopsis
Un film sincère sur la sororité, les désirs, la jalousie et la jeunesse dans l’interminable été tropical du Panama
Tarif unique : 6 € (& 4,50 € pour les moins de 14 ans)
Horaires
20h
Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Veo Grand Central 10 allée du Rouergue
Cinéma Véo Grand central Allée du Rouergue Colomiers 31770 Haute-Garonne Occitanie Cinéma Véo Grand central
Allée du Rouergue
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-31T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-31T21:30:00+02:00
2023-03-31T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-31T21:30:00+02:00
Colomiers Synchro