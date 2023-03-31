Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central Colomiers Catégories d’Évènement: Colomiers

Haute-Garonne

Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central, 31 mars 2023, Colomiers. Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Vendredi 31 mars, 20h00 Cinéma Véo Grand central Vendredi 31 mars à 20h, dans le cadre du Festival Cinélatino, le cinéma Véo Grand Central vous propose la projection exceptionnelle du film « Las hijas », en compétition officielle. Réalisé par Kattia G. Zúñiga Avec Fernando Bonilla, Ariana Chaves Gavilán et Joshua De León. La séance sera suivie d’une rencontre avec la réalisatrice, Kattia G. Zúñiga, et le producteur du film.

Durée : 1h 20min

Genre : Drame Synopsis Un film sincère sur la sororité, les désirs, la jalousie et la jeunesse dans l’interminable été tropical du Panama Tarif unique : 6 € (& 4,50 € pour les moins de 14 ans) Horaires 20h Détails sur le lieu: Cinéma Veo Grand Central 10 allée du Rouergue Cinéma Véo Grand central Allée du Rouergue Colomiers 31770 Haute-Garonne Occitanie Cinéma Véo Grand central

Allée du Rouergue Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-31T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-31T21:30:00+02:00

2023-03-31T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-31T21:30:00+02:00 Colomiers Synchro

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Colomiers, Haute-Garonne Autres Lieu Cinéma Véo Grand central Adresse Allée du Rouergue Ville Colomiers Departement Haute-Garonne Age max 99 Lieu Ville Cinéma Véo Grand central Colomiers

Cinéma Véo Grand central Colomiers Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/colomiers/

Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central 2023-03-31 was last modified: by Ciné-rencontre Festival CINELATINO : Las Hijas Cinéma Véo Grand central Cinéma Véo Grand central 31 mars 2023 Cinéma Véo Grand central Colomiers COLOMIERS

Colomiers Haute-Garonne