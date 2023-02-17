Cinéma : Sword Art Online La Chapelle-en-Vercors La Chapelle-en-Vercors La Chapelle-en-Vercors
Cinéma : Sword Art Online La Chapelle-en-Vercors, 17 février 2023, La Chapelle-en-Vercors La Chapelle-en-Vercors.
Cinéma : Sword Art Online
salle des fêtes La Chapelle-en-Vercors Drôme
2023-02-17 18:30:00 18:30:00 – 2023-02-17
La Chapelle-en-Vercors
Drôme
La Chapelle-en-Vercors
Animation, Science fiction, Aventure
De Ayako Kôno
Par Reki Kawahara, Reki Kawahara
Avec Haruka Tomatsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Shiori Izawa
Durée : 1h41
mptchapelle@free.fr http://mptchapelle.fr.nf/
La Chapelle-en-Vercors
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-14 par Agence d’Attractivité de la Drôme – source : Apidae Tourisme