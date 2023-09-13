Ciné rencontre : « Invictus » de Clint Eastwood – Samedi 13 septembre Cinéma Rex Blagnac, 13 septembre 2023, Blagnac.

Samedi 13 septembre à 21h, le cinéma Rex a programmé le film Invictus – BIOPIC – Etats-Unis – 2010 – Clint Eastwood (2h12)

Avec Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge

En 1994, l’élection de Nelson Mandela consacre la fin de l’Apartheid, mais l’Afrique du Sud reste une nation profondément divisée. Pour unifier le pays, Mandela mise sur le sport. Avec le capitaine de l’équipe de rugby sud africaine décident de se présenter au Championnat du Monde 1995.

https://youtu.be/DdaSgEnZbNs

