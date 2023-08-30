Little films festival : « Les ours gloutons » – Le 30 août et le 1er septembre Cinéma Rex Blagnac, 30 août 2023, Blagnac.

Little films festival : « Les ours gloutons » – Le 30 août et le 1er septembre 30 août et 1 septembre Cinéma Rex Renseignements

Au programme mercredi 30 août et vendredi 1er septembre à 17h : Les ours gloutons d’Alexandra Hetmerova et Katerina Karhankova

https://youtu.be/mBxnjdX-a2k

Cinéma Rex Place des Arts, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cinerex-blagnac.fr/ »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « cinerex@mairie-blagnac.fr »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 05 61 71 98 50 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Gebeka Films », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ABONNEZ-VOUS: http://bit.ly/GEBEKAabonnDATE DE SORTIE: 02 06 2021nRu00c9ALISATION: ALEXANDRA HETMEROVA ET KATERINA KARHANKOVAnn——nnA PROPOS DE GEBEKA FILMS:nDepuis 1997, c’est un catalogue de plus d’une centaine de films dont KIRIKOU, BRENDAN ET LE SECRET DE KELLS, UNE VIE DE CHAT, MA VIE DE COURGETTE & plus.nnVisitez le SITE WEB de Gebeka Films: http://bit.ly/gebekafilmsdotcomnSuivez Gebeka Films sur INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/InstaGebekanLikez Gebeka Films sur FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/FBGebekanSuivez Gebeka Films sur TWITTER: http://bit.ly/TweetGebekanSuivez Gebeka Films sur TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@gebekafilms », « type »: « video », « title »: « Les Ours Gloutons | Bande Annonce Officielle HD | Gebeka Films », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mBxnjdX-a2k/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBxnjdX-a2k », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjT5jwozFGn0UmXfR1jrpxA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/mBxnjdX-a2k »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-30T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-30T19:00:00+02:00

2023-09-01T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-01T19:00:00+02:00

cinéma projection