Mois du film documentaire au cinéma Rex – Du 17 et 29 novembre Cinéma Rex Blagnac, 17 novembre 2022, Blagnac.

Mois du film documentaire au cinéma Rex – Du 17 et 29 novembre 17 – 29 novembre 2022 Cinéma Rex

Moonage Daydream VO

DOCUMENTAIRE MUSICAL – Etats-Unis – 2022 – Brett Morgen (2h20)

Une immersion dans l’art visuel et musical de David Bowie.

https://youtu.be/GbwkWQiBtvA

Un bon début

DOCUMENTAIRE – France – 2022 – Xabi Molia, et Agnès Molia (1h39)

Ils ont l’âge d’entrer en troisième et déjà une réputation d’irrécupérables. Pendant des mois, ils ont vécu loin du collège, en rupture presque totale avec la vie scolaire. A Grenoble, une classe unique en France du nom de « Starter » leur ouvre ses portes.

https://youtu.be/vnfZSKlv8UY

Cinéma Rex Place des Arts, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « Universal Pictures France », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Retrouvez toutes les bandes annonces des films Universal Pictures France sur YouTube. http://www.youtube.com/user/universalpicturesfr?sub_confirmation=1rnrnSuivez-nous sur:rnfacebook.com/UniversalFRrntwitter.com/#!/UniversalFRrninstagram.com/UniversalFR », « type »: « video », « title »: « Moonage Daydream – Teaser VOST [Prochainement au cinu00e9ma] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GbwkWQiBtvA/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbwkWQiBtvA », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChbOoefuXz17nioY3sgvZxQ », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/GbwkWQiBtvA »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Allocinu00e9 | Bandes Annonces », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « UN BON Du00c9BUT Bande Annonce (2022) nu00a9 2022 – Haut et Court », « type »: « video », « title »: « UN BON Du00c9BUT Bande Annonce (2022) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vnfZSKlv8UY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnfZSKlv8UY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5i9ji_nljs6-mp0jz_hOHg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/vnfZSKlv8UY »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-17T21:00:00+01:00 – 2022-11-17T23:30:00+01:00

2022-11-29T21:00:00+01:00 – 2022-11-29T22:30:00+01:00

blagnac cinéma