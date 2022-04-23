Cinéma, projection du film : Harry Potter + Les Animaux Fantastiques 3 Melle, 23 avril 2022, Melle.

Cinéma, projection du film : Harry Potter + Les Animaux Fantastiques 3 Place Bujault Cinéma le Méliès Melle
2022-04-23 – 2022-04-23 Place Bujault Cinéma le Méliès
Melle Deux-Sèvres

19 EUR   Cinéma, projection du film : Harry Potter + Les Animaux Fantastiques 3
Samedi 23 avril à partir de 17h au Méliès à Melle

En partenariat avec les jeunes du projet Harry Potter du CSC de Melle

17h Harry Potter – 21h Les Animaux Fantastiques 3

Ciné-quiz
Brunch à pré-au-lard (sur réservation)
Tombola escape game

2 films + brunch 19€
1 film + brunch 13€50 ou 15€50
1 film tarifs habituels

lemelies.melle@wanadoo.fr
05 49 29 15 83

Cinéma, projection du film : Harry Potter + Les Animaux Fantastiques 3
Samedi 23 avril à partir de 17h au Méliès à Melle

17h Harry Potter – 21h Les Animaux Fantastiques 3

Ciné-quiz
Brunch à pré-au-lard (sur réservation)
Tombola escape game

+33 5 49 29 15 83

Cinéma, projection du film : Harry Potter + Les Animaux Fantastiques 3
Samedi 23 avril à partir de 17h au Méliès à Melle

En partenariat avec les jeunes du projet Harry Potter du CSC de Melle

17h Harry Potter – 21h Les Animaux Fantastiques 3

Ciné-quiz
Brunch à pré-au-lard (sur réservation)
Tombola escape game

2 films + brunch 19€
1 film + brunch 13€50 ou 15€50
1 film tarifs habituels

lemelies.melle@wanadoo.fr
05 49 29 15 83

Le Méliès
Place Bujault Cinéma le Méliès Melle
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-12 par