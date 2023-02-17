Cinéma : Nos Frangins La Chapelle-en-Vercors La Chapelle-en-Vercors La Chapelle-en-Vercors
salle des fêtes La Chapelle-en-Vercors Drôme
2023-02-17 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2023-02-17
Biopic, Drame
De Rachid Bouchareb
Avec Reda Kateb, Lyna Khoudri, Raphaël Personnaz
Durée 1h32
mptchapelle@free.fr http://mptchapelle.fr.nf/
