Théâtre en basque : Hiru Kortse, azukre asko eta brandy gehiegi Cinéma Maule Baitha Mauléon-Licharre, 8 mars 2024, Mauléon-Licharre.

Mauléon-Licharre,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Par la compagnie Kamikaz Kolektiboa :

Avez-vous déjà réfléchi à l’influence que peut avoir la fiction que vous regardez dans votre quotidien ou dans la construction de votre imaginaire ? Prenez-vous vos décisions quotidiennes en toute liberté ? Ou avez-vous été construit comme un personnage de fiction ? Et dans ce cas, qui est l’auteur ? Sur scène, trois femmes, sans prénoms, mais répondant à un objectif clair. Elles veulent écrire un autre scénario. Ici et maintenant. Devant le public. Pour ce faire, elles iront au coeur de la fiction. Y aura-t-il un renversement de situation ?

Production : Azpeitiko Kulturaz kooperatiba..

2024-03-08 fin : 2024-03-08 . EUR.

Cinéma Maule Baitha

Mauléon-Licharre 64130 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



By Kamikaz Kolektiboa :

Have you ever thought about the influence that the fiction you watch can have on your daily life or on the construction of your imagination? Do you make your daily decisions in complete freedom? Or have you been constructed as a fictional character? And if so, who is the author? On stage, three women, without names, but with a clear objective. They want to write another script. Here and now. In front of an audience. To do so, they will go to the heart of fiction. Will the situation be reversed?

Production: Azpeitiko Kulturaz kooperatiba.

Por Kamikaz Kolektiboa :

¿Has pensado alguna vez en la influencia que la ficción que ves puede tener en tu vida cotidiana o en la construcción de tu imaginación? ¿Tienes libertad para tomar tus decisiones cotidianas? ¿O has sido construido como un personaje de ficción? Y si es así, ¿quién es el autor? En escena, tres mujeres, sin nombres, pero con un objetivo claro. Quieren escribir otro guión. Aquí y ahora. Ante el público. Para ello, irán al corazón de la ficción. ¿Se invertirá la situación?

Producción: Azpeitiko Kulturaz kooperatiba.

Von der Kompanie Kamikaz Kolektiboa :

Haben Sie schon einmal darüber nachgedacht, welchen Einfluss die Fiktion, die Sie sich ansehen, auf Ihren Alltag oder den Aufbau Ihrer Vorstellungswelt haben kann? Treffen Sie Ihre täglichen Entscheidungen völlig frei? Oder wurden Sie als fiktionale Figur konstruiert? Und wenn ja, wer ist der Autor? Auf der Bühne stehen drei Frauen, die keine Vornamen haben, aber ein klares Ziel verfolgen. Sie wollen ein anderes Drehbuch schreiben. Hier und jetzt. Vor den Augen des Publikums. Um dies zu tun, werden sie zum Kern der Fiktion vordringen. Wird es eine Umkehrung der Situation geben?

Produktion: Azpeitiko Kulturaz kooperatiba.

