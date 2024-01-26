Théâtre « Un banc pour deux » Cinéma Maule Baitha Mauléon-Licharre, 26 janvier 2024, Mauléon-Licharre.

Mauléon-Licharre,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sophie a rendez-vous avec son amant… Caroline a rendez-vous avec son mari…

Et si le mari et l’amant n’étaient qu’un seul et même homme ?

Ces deux femmes que tout oppose vont se trouver quelques points communs au détour d’un dialogue ravageur !.

Cinéma Maule Baitha

Sophie has an appointment with her lover… Caroline has an appointment with her husband…

What if husband and lover were one and the same?

These two women, who are at odds with each other, find they have something in common in a devastating dialogue!

Sophie tiene una cita con su amante… Caroline tiene una cita con su marido…

¿Y si el marido y el amante fueran el mismo hombre?

¡Estas dos mujeres, enfrentadas entre sí, descubren que tienen algunas cosas en común en un diálogo demoledor!

Sophie trifft sich mit ihrem Liebhaber… Caroline ist mit ihrem Ehemann verabredet …

Was, wenn der Ehemann und der Liebhaber ein und derselbe Mann sind?

Diese beiden Frauen, denen alles widerstrebt, werden in einem bitterbösen Dialog einige Gemeinsamkeiten entdecken!

