Le programme du cinéma l’Oustal Cinéma l’Oustal Auterive, 10 janvier 2024, Auterive.

Le programme du cinéma l’Oustal Du 10 janvier au 30 janvier 2024 10 – 30 janvier Cinéma l’Oustal

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-10T14:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-10T16:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-30T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-30T23:00:00+01:00

Tout public :

La chimère : Comédie/drame de AliceRohrwacher avec Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rosselini – 2h10 – It/Fr

La chimère

5 hectares : Comédie de Emilie Deleuze avec Lambert Wilson, Marina Hands – 1h34 – Fr

5 hectares

Ma france à moi : Drame de Benoit Cohen avec Fanny Ardant, Nawid Elham – 1h31 – Fr

Ma france à moi

Bâtiment 5 : Drame de Ladj Ly avec Anta Diaw, Alexis Manenti, Aristote Luyindula – 1h40 – Fr

Bâtiment 5

Une affaire d’honneur : Drame/historique de Vincent Perez avec Roschdy Zem, Doria Tillier – 1h40 – Fr

Une affaire d’honneur

Past lives – nos vies d’avant : Drame de Céline Song avec Greta Lee, Yoo Teo, John Magaro – 1h46 – USA

Past lives – nos vies d’avant

Dream scenario : Fantastique/comédie de K. Borgli avec Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson – 1h41 – USA

Dream scenario

Iris et les hommes : Comédie/drame de Caroline Vignal avec Laure Calamy, Vincent Elbaz – 1h38 – Fr

Iris et les hommes

Winter break : Comédie/drame de Alexander Payne avec Paul Giamatti, Joy Randolph – 2h14 – USA

Winter break

Priscilla : Biopic/drame de Sofia Coppola avec Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi – 1h53 – USA

Priscilla

Jigeen Ni, la voie des femmes : Documentaire de Adrien Cotonat – 1h15 – Sén/Fr – Coup de coeur : En présence du réalisateur Adrien Cotonat et un accueil musical à la harpe africaine par Rémi Lamine Gaillard.

Jigeen Ni, la voie des femmes

Un silence : Drame de Joachim Lafosse avec Daniel Auteuil, Emmanuelle Devos – 1h39 – Fr – Des scènes, des propos, des images peuvent heurter la sensibilité.

Un silence

Making of : Comédie de Cédric Kahn avec Denis Podalydès; Jonathan Cohen – 1h54 – Fr

Making of

Scrapper : Comédie/drame de Charlotte Regan avec Harris Dickinson, Lola Campbell – 1h24 – UK – Grand Prix du Jury Sundance 2023

Scrapper

L’innocence : Drame/thriller de Hirokazu Kore-Eda avec S. Andô, E. Nagayama – 2h06 – Japon – Prix du scénarion Cannes 2023

L’innocence

Festival Cinéma et Droits de l’homme :

La spirale : Documentaire de Neus Viala – 0h52 – Fr – En présence de la réalisatrice Neus Viala – Débat et collation entre les deux films

La spirale

Moi capitaine : Drame de Matteo Garrone avec Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall – 2h02 – It/Bel/Lux/Fr

Moi capitaine

Ciné philo :

Par la fenêtre ou par la porte : Documentaire de Jean-Pierre Bloc – 1h29 – Fr – Avec la participation d’intervenants syndicalistes et de l’inspection du travail – Goûter offert

Par la fenêtre ou par la porte

Jeune public :

L’hiver féérique : Animation de Vasily Shlichkov – 0h38 – USA/Corée/Ru – dès 3 ans

L’hiver féérique

Petits contes sous la neige : Animation de Filip Diviak – 0h40 – Fr/Rep Tch/Ru – dès 3 ans

Petits contes sous la neige

La balade de Babouchka : Animation de Alexander Tatarsky – 0h52 – Ru – dès 3 ans

La balade de Babouchka

Kina & Yuk : renards de la naquise : Animation de Guillaume Maidatchevsky – 1h20 – It/Fr/Can – dès 6 ans

Kina & Yuk : renards de la naquise

Wish – Asha et la bonne étoile : Animation de Chris Bick – 1h42 – USA – dès 6 ans

Wish – Asha et la bonne étoile

Voyage au Pôle Sud : Documentaire de Luc Jacquet – 1h22 – Fr – Tout public – Réalisateur de La marche de l’Empereur, Oscar du meilleur film documentaire en 2006

Voyage au Pôle Sud

Reprises :

Sacerdoce : Documentaire de Damien Boyer – 1h30

Sacerdoce

Des mains en or : Comédie de Isablle Mergault – 1h30

Des mains en or

La tresse : Comédie dramatique de Laetitia Colombani – 1h59

La tresse

