Programme du cinéma l'Oustal Cinéma l'Oustal Auterive, 6 décembre 2023

Programme du cinéma l’Oustal 6 – 19 décembre Cinéma l’Oustal

LES FILMS :

Sacerdoce : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601909&cfilm=318381.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601909&cfilm=318381.html Killers of the Flower Moon : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602451&cfilm=245813.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602451&cfilm=245813.html Comme par magie : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602898&cfilm=297982.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602898&cfilm=297982.html L’arche de Noé : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602651&cfilm=299768.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602651&cfilm=299768.html Une année difficile : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602270&cfilm=302829.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602270&cfilm=302829.html Rien à perdre : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602974&cfilm=298732.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602974&cfilm=298732.html Le temps d’aimer : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600689&cfilm=280197.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600689&cfilm=280197.html Napoléon : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602944&cfilm=287126.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602944&cfilm=287126.html La fiancée du poète : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601767&cfilm=288559.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601767&cfilm=288559.html Je ne suis pas un héros : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602475&cfilm=307280.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602475&cfilm=307280.html Bernadette : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601676&cfilm=301061.html

: https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601676&cfilm=301061.html Le règne animal : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602249&cfilm=300678.html

« Ce n’est pas d’où tu viens, c’est ce que tu apportes » :

De quelles couleurs sommes-nous faits ? En présence du réalisateur Romuald Vuillemin – Débat et collation entre les deux films

En présence du réalisateur Romuald Vuillemin – Débat et collation entre les deux films The Old Oak : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602553&cfilm=304576.html

« Ciné conférence musicale » :

Elephant man : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19587657&cfilm=180.html

Jeune public :

La course au miel (dès 3 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602624&cfilm=305422.html

(dès 3 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602624&cfilm=305422.html Capelito fait son cinéma (dès 3 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602015&cfilm=318155.html

(dès 3 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602015&cfilm=318155.html Maurice, le chat fabuleux (dès 6 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19599314&cfilm=274977.html

(dès 6 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19599314&cfilm=274977.html The Marvels (dès 8 ans) : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600653&cfilm=272433.html

2023-12-06T15:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-06T16:30:00+01:00

2023-12-19T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-19T22:30:00+01:00

cinéma l’Oustal