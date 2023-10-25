Programme du Cinéma l’Oustal Cinéma l’Oustal Auterive, 25 octobre 2023, Auterive.

Programme du Cinéma l’Oustal 25 octobre – 14 novembre Cinéma l’Oustal

AU PROGRAMME :

Le règne animal :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602249&cfilm=300678.html

Marie-Line et son juge :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601294&cfilm=305686.html

Une année difficile :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602270&cfilm=302829.html

The Creator :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601128&cfilm=280993.html

Le syndrome des amours passées :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602339&cfilm=299456.html

Les Goonies :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19556129&cfilm=1051.html

Second tour :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601113&cfilm=287124.html

Killers of the Flower Moon :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602451&cfilm=245813.html

3 jours max :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601794&cfilm=300856.html

SOIRÉE SPÉCIALE HALLOWEEN :

Le manoir hanté :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601815&cfilm=183693.html

La Nonne : la malédiction de Sainte Lucie :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601739&cfilm=273411.html

La main :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600663&cfilm=311203.html

OPÉRA :

Roméo et Juliette :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600959&cfilm=306787.html

JOURNÉE ART & ESSAI DU CINÉMA EUROPÉEN :

Léo :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602826&cfilm=284744.html

Perfect days :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601190&cfilm=314885.html

JEUNE PUBLIC :

Nina et le secret du hérisson : (dès 6 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601387&cfilm=305625.html

La grande aventure de Non-Non : (dès 3 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19579481&cfilm=261748.html

La sorcière dans les airs : (dès 4 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19538493&cfilm=222799.html

La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille le film (dès 4 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601436&cfilm=298055.html

Caillou, chou, hibou : (dès 5 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601362&cfilm=314607.html

Les Trolls 3 : (dès 5 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600517&cfilm=274234.html

Linda veut du poulet ! : (dès 6 ans)

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601529&cfilm=291771.html

REPRISES :

Les As de la jungle 2 :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601459&cfilm=309058.html

Bernadette :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601676&cfilm=301061.html

Anatomie d’une chute :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601474&cfilm=297303.html

Toni en famille :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601658&cfilm=305325.html

Gran Turismo :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600898&cfilm=222943.html

Oppenheimer :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600934&cfilm=296168.html

Des mains en or :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600627&cfilm=304344.html

Cinéma l’Oustal place du 8 mai 1945 31190 auterive Auterive 31190 Les Escloupies d.en Haut Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.cinema-oustal-auterive.fr »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Le Ru00e8gne animal (Le Ru00e8gne animal Bande-annonce VF). Le Ru00e8gne animal, un film de Thomas Cailley », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Le Ru00e8gne animal Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/08/28/10/01/1350819.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19602249.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602249&cfilm=300678.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Marie-Line et son juge (Marie-Line et son juge Bande-annonce VF). Marie-Line et son juge, un film de Jean-Pierre Amu00e9ris », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Marie-Line et son juge Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img2.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/05/31/17/03/2585235.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601294.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601294&cfilm=305686.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Une annu00e9e difficile (Une annu00e9e difficile Bande-annonce VF). Une annu00e9e difficile, un film de Eric Toledano et Olivier Nakache », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Une annu00e9e difficile Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/08/29/12/12/5742443.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19602270.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602270&cfilm=302829.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film The Creator (The Creator Bande-annonce VF). The Creator, un film de Gareth Edwards (V) », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « The Creator Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/05/19/17/18/5619793.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601128.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601128&cfilm=280993.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Le Syndrome des amours passu00e9es (Le Syndrome des amours passu00e9es Bande-annonce VF). Le Syndrome des amours passu00e9es, un film de Ann Sirot et Raphau00ebl Balboni », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Le Syndrome des amours passu00e9es Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/09/04/16/43/5197987.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19602339.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602339&cfilm=299456.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Les Goonies (Les Goonies Bande-annonce VO). Les Goonies, un film de Richard Donner », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Les Goonies Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img2.acsta.net/videothumbnails/15/09/02/10/31/242874.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19556129.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19556129&cfilm=1051.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Second tour (Second tour Bande-annonce VF). Second tour, un film de Albert Dupontel », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Second tour Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img4.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/09/05/11/04/4826099.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601113.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601113&cfilm=287124.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Killers of the Flower Moon (Killers of the Flower Moon Bande-annonce VO). Killers of the Flower Moon, un film de Martin Scorsese », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Killers of the Flower Moon Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/09/13/15/06/0007843.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19602451.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602451&cfilm=245813.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film 3 jours max (3 jours max Bande-annonce VF). 3 jours max, un film de Tarek Boudali », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « 3 jours max Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/08/22/09/04/2769551.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601794.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601794&cfilm=300856.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Le Manoir hantu00e9 (Le Manoir hantu00e9 Bande-annonce VF). Le Manoir hantu00e9, un film de Justin Simien », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Le Manoir hantu00e9 Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/07/13/11/16/4426010.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601815.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601815&cfilm=183693.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film La Nonne : La Malu00e9diction de Sainte Lucie (La Nonne : La Malu00e9diction de Sainte Lucie Bande-annonce VO). La Nonne : La Malu00e9diction de Sainte Lucie, un film de Michael Chaves », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « La Nonne : La Malu00e9diction de Sainte Lucie Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/07/06/18/06/4675441.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601739.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601739&cfilm=273411.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film La Main (La Main Bande-annonce VO). La Main, un film de Danny Philippou et Michael Philippou », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « La Main Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img2.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/06/15/04/2302207.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19600663.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600663&cfilm=311203.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce de Romu00e9o et Juliette (Opu00e9ra de Paris) (Romu00e9o et Juliette (Opu00e9ra de Paris) Bande-annonce VF). Romu00e9o et Juliette (Opu00e9ra de Paris) de Thomas Jolly. », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Romu00e9o et Juliette (Opu00e9ra de Paris) Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/27/14/43/3487218.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19600959.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600959&cfilm=306787.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Lu00e9o (Lu00e9o Bande-annonce VF). Lu00e9o, un film de Jim Capobianco et Pierre-Luc Granjon », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Lu00e9o Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/10/10/14/38/4603435.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19602826.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602826&cfilm=284744.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Perfect Days (Perfect Days Bande-annonce VO). Perfect Days, un film de Wim Wenders », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Perfect Days Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/05/24/15/59/3220100.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601190.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601190&cfilm=314885.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Nina et le secret du hu00e9risson (Nina et le secret du hu00e9risson Bande-annonce VF). Nina et le secret du hu00e9risson, un film de Alain Gagnol et Jean-Loup Felicioli », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Nina et le secret du hu00e9risson Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/07/16/27/5759695.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601387.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601387&cfilm=305625.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film La Grande aventure de Non-Non (La Grande aventure de Non-Non Bande-annonce VF). La Grande aventure de Non-Non, un film de Matthieu Auvray », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « La Grande aventure de Non-Non Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/18/07/23/16/21/5020876.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19579481.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19579481&cfilm=261748.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce de La Sorciu00e8re dans les airs (La Sorciu00e8re dans les airs Bande-annonce VF). La Sorciu00e8re dans les airs de Max Lang. », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « La Sorciu00e8re dans les airs Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/195/384/19538493_20131003182816136.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19538493.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19538493&cfilm=222799.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film (La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film Bande-annonce VF). La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film, un film de Cal Brunker », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « La Pat’ Patrouille : La Super Patrouille Le Film Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/12/15/35/1449743.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601436.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601436&cfilm=298055.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Caillou, chou, hibou (Caillou, chou, hibou Bande-annonce VF). Caillou, chou, hibou, un film de Ana Chubinidze et Lilit Altunyan », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Caillou, chou, hibou Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img4.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/06/13/52/2832668.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601362.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601362&cfilm=314607.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Les Trolls 3 (Les Trolls 3 Bande-annonce VF). Les Trolls 3, un film de Tim Heitz et Walt Dohrn », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Les Trolls 3 Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img3.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/03/28/17/03/0530379.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19600517.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600517&cfilm=274234.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Linda veut du poulet ! (Linda veut du poulet ! Bande-annonce VF). Linda veut du poulet !, un film de Chiara Malta et Su00e9bastien Laudenbach », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Linda veut du poulet ! Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img4.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/19/16/01/2187262.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601529.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601529&cfilm=291771.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Les As de la jungle 2 – Opu00e9ration tour du monde (Les As de la jungle 2 – Opu00e9ration tour du monde Bande-annonce VF). Les As de la jungle 2 – Opu00e9ration tour du monde, un film de Laurent Bru et Yannick Moulin », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Les As de la jungle 2 – Opu00e9ration tour du monde Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/19/12/10/4627249.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601459.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601459&cfilm=309058.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Bernadette (Bernadette Bande-annonce VF). Bernadette, un film de Lu00e9a Domenach », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Bernadette Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img2.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/30/10/56/1533986.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601676.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601676&cfilm=301061.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Anatomie du2019une chute (Anatomie du2019une chute Bande-annonce VF). Anatomie du2019une chute, un film de Justine Triet », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Anatomie du2019une chute Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/15/11/11/0879469.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601474.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601474&cfilm=297303.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Toni en famille (Toni en famille Bande-annonce VF). Toni en famille, un film de Nathan Ambrosioni », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Toni en famille Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img2.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/06/29/10/46/3972487.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19601658.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601658&cfilm=305325.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Gran Turismo (Gran Turismo Bande-annonce VO). Gran Turismo, un film de Neill Blomkamp », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Gran Turismo Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/05/02/15/05/4066602.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19600898.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600898&cfilm=222943.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Oppenheimer (Oppenheimer Bande-annonce VF). Oppenheimer, un film de Christopher Nolan », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Oppenheimer Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/05/09/09/40/0070419.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19600934.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600934&cfilm=296168.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Des mains en or (Des mains en or Bande-annonce VF). Des mains en or, un film de Isabelle Mergault », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Des mains en or Bande-annonce VF », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/05/04/10/03/4426888.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19600627.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600627&cfilm=304344.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-25T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-25T17:00:00+02:00

2023-11-14T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-14T23:00:00+01:00

cinéma oustal

Cinéma l’Oustal