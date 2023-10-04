Le programme du cinéma l’Oustal Cinéma l’Oustal Auterive, 4 octobre 2023, Auterive.

Le programme du cinéma l’Oustal 4 – 24 octobre Cinéma l’Oustal

CINÉ ESPAÑA :

Maman a 100 ans : Comédie dramatique de Carlos Saura avec Géraldine Chaplin – 1h40 –

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19559757&cfilm=39837.html

Cesária Évora, la diva aux pieds nus : Documentaire de Ana Sofia fonseca avec Cesária Evora

https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=302694.html

À contretemps : Thriller de Juan Diego Botto avec Penélope Cruz, Luis Tosar – 1h43 – Esp/Bel

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601461&cfilm=285101.html

Mon ami robot : Animation/musical/drame de Pablo Berger – 1h42 – Fr/Esp

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601205&cfilm=287521.html

L’été dernier : Thriller/drame de Catherine Breillat avec Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher – 1h44 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601748&cfilm=291612.html

PROGRAMME :

La petite : Drame de Guillaume Nicloux avec Fabrice Luchini, Mara Taquin – 1h33 – Fr/Bel

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601648&cfilm=300273.html

Last dance ! : Comédie de Delphine Lehericey avec François Berléand, Maria Ribot – 1h23 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601320&cfilm=291154.html

Mystère à Venise : Policier/Drame/Thriller de Kenneth Branagh avec Camille Cottin, Kelly Reilly – 1h44 – USA

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602116&cfilm=302417.html

Le procès Goldman : Historique/judiciaire de Cédric Kahn avec Arieh Worthalter, Arthur Harari – 1h55 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601631&cfilm=299937.html

Les feuilles mortes : Drame/comédie/romance de Aki Kaurismäki avec A. Pöysti, J. Vatanen – 1h21 – Finl

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600978&cfilm=305389.html

Coup de chance : Thriller/romance/drame de Woody Allen avec Lou de Laâge, N. Schneider – 1h33 – UK/Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601333&cfilm=306013.html

L’arbre aux papillons d’or : Drame de Phan Thiên Ân avec Le Phong Vu, Nguyen Thinh – 2h58 – Fr/Viet/E>sp/Sing

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602211&cfilm=315394.html

L’océan vu du coeur : Documentaire de Lolande Cadrin-Rossignol – 1h37 – Canada

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602325&cfilm=316632.html

Bernadette : Comédie de Léa Domenach avec Catherine Deneuve, Denis Podalydès – 1h32 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601676&cfilm=301061.html

Poisson rouge : Comédie « improvisée » de Hugo Bachelet avec G. Darnault, J. Gallibert – 1h40 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601555&cfilm=310388.html

Nouveau départ : Comédie/romance de Philippe Lefebvre avec Karin Viard, Franck Dubosc – 1h40 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601684&cfilm=308285.html

DogMan : Drame/action/thriller de Luc Besson avec C. Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs – 1h54 – USA/Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601763&cfilm=300083.html

Sexygénaires : Comédie avec Thierry Lhermitte, Patrick Timsit – 1h20 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600984&cfilm=287311.html

Un métier sérieux : Comédie dramatique avec Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet – 1h41 – Fr

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601504&cfilm=299391.html

Barbie : Aventure/comédie avec Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling – 1h55 – USA

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601217&cfilm=173087.htm

FESTIVAL LES TOONS DÉBARQUENT :

Les Tourouges et les Toubleus : Animation de Samantha Cutler, Daniel Snaddon – 0h37 – UK – dès 3 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602323&cfilm=317561.html

La colline aux cailloux : Animation – 0h52 – Fr/Bel/Suisse – Dès 3 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19602198&cfilm=313072.html

Sirocco et le royaume des courants d’air : Animation de Samantha Cutler, Daniel Snaddon – 0h37 – UK – Dès 6 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601428&cfilm=281443.html

PROGRAMME DES PETITS :

Colargol, l’ours qui chante : Animation de Tadeuz Wilkosz – 0h40 – Pol/Fr – Dès 3 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601824&cfilm=317680.html

Mon ami robot : Animation/comédie de Peter Sohn – 1h42 – USA – Dès 6 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601205&cfilm=287521.html

Élémentaire : Animatuion/comédie de Peter Sohn – 1h42 – USA – Dès 6 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600656&cfilm=279115.html

La petite sirène : Aventure/fantastique de Rob Marshall – 2h16 – USA – Dès 8 ans

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19598038&cfilm=247753.html

