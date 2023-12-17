Ciné-atelier : « Capelito fait son cinéma » Cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac
Prayssac,Lot
SYNOPSIS
Capelito, le petit champignon des bois, a tout d’un vrai génie : distrait, créatif et plein de malice, il trouve des solutions à tous les problèmes. Dans ces nouveaux épisodes, il met au service des arts son petit nez magique pour devenir cinéaste, danseur, chanteur, bref un vrai artiste.
Atelier déco après la projection.
Cinéma Louis Malle Place Dutours
Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie
Capelito, the little woodland mushroom, has all the makings of a true genius: absent-minded, creative and full of mischief, he finds solutions to every problem. In these new episodes, he uses his little magic nose to become a filmmaker, a dancer, a singer – in short, a true artist.
Decorating workshop after the screening
Capelito, el pequeño hongo del bosque, tiene todas las cualidades de un verdadero genio: despistado, creativo y lleno de travesuras, encuentra soluciones a todos los problemas. En estos nuevos episodios, utiliza su pequeña nariz mágica para convertirse en cineasta, bailarín, cantante… en definitiva, en un auténtico artista.
Taller de decoración tras la proyección
Capelito, der kleine Waldpilz, hat das Zeug zu einem echten Genie: Zerstreut, kreativ und voller Schalk findet er für jedes Problem eine Lösung. In diesen neuen Episoden stellt er seine kleine Zaubernase in den Dienst der Künste und wird zum Filmemacher, Tänzer, Sänger – kurzum, zu einem echten Künstler.
Deko-Workshop nach der Vorführung
