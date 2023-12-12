Cinéma Laruns : Rien à perdre Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 12 décembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 52min / Drame

De Delphine Deloget

Par Delphine Deloget

Avec Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie vit à Brest avec ses deux enfants, Sofiane et Jean-Jacques. Une nuit, Sofiane se blesse alors qu’il est seul dans l’appartement. Les services sociaux sont alertés et placent l’enfant en foyer, le temps de mener une enquête. Persuadée d’être victime d’une erreur judiciaire, Sylvie se lance dans un combat pour récupérer son fils….

Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 52min / Drama

By Delphine Deloget

By Delphine Deloget

With Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie lives in Brest with her two children, Sofiane and Jean-Jacques. One night, Sofiane is injured while alone in the apartment. The social services were alerted and the child was placed in a home while they investigated. Convinced that she is the victim of a miscarriage of justice, Sylvie sets out to win her son back…

1h 52min / Drama

Por Delphine Deloget

Por Delphine Deloget

Con Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie vive en Brest con sus dos hijos, Sofiane y Jean-Jacques. Una noche, Sofiane resulta herida mientras está sola en el piso. Se avisa a los servicios sociales y se interna a la niña en una residencia mientras se lleva a cabo una investigación. Convencida de ser víctima de un error judicial, Sylvie emprende una batalla para recuperar a su hijo…

1h 52min / Drama

Von Delphine Deloget

Von Delphine Deloget

Mit Virginie Efira, Félix Lefebvre, Arieh Worthalter

Sylvie lebt mit ihren beiden Kindern, Sofiane und Jean-Jacques, in Brest. Eines Nachts verletzt sich Sofiane, als er allein in der Wohnung ist. Das Jugendamt wird alarmiert und bringt das Kind in ein Heim, während die Ermittlungen laufen. Sylvie ist überzeugt, dass sie einem Justizirrtum zum Opfer gefallen ist und beginnt einen Kampf, um ihren Sohn zurückzubekommen…

