Cinéma Laruns : L’Hiver d’Edmont et Lucy Cinéma Louis jouvet Laruns, 6 décembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

0h 45min / Animation, Famille

De François Narboux

À PARTIR DE 3 ANS

Edmond l’écureuil et son amie Lucy l’oursonne vivent dans un majestueux châtaignier, au coeur de la forêt. En famille et entre amis, ils jouent et grandissent dans une nature riche d’aventures. Même en hiver, quand tout est blanc et silencieux… Ils vont découvrir de belles surprises ! D’après l’oeuvre originale d’Astrid Desbordes et Marc Boutavant Edmond et ses amis, publiée aux Éditions Nathan © 2013.

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 . .

Cinéma Louis jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



0h 45min / Animation, Family

By François Narboux

FROM 3 YEARS

Edmond the squirrel and his friend Lucy the bear live in a majestic chestnut tree in the heart of the forest. With family and friends, they play and grow up in a natural world full of adventure. Even in winter, when all is white and silent… They’re in for a surprise! Based on the original work by Astrid Desbordes and Marc Boutavant Edmond et ses amis, published by Éditions Nathan © 2013

0h 45min / Animación, Familia

Por François Narboux

A PARTIR DE LOS 3 AÑOS

Edmond la ardilla y su amiga Lucy la osa viven en un majestuoso castaño en el corazón del bosque. Con su familia y sus amigos, juegan y crecen en un mundo natural lleno de aventuras. Incluso en invierno, cuando todo es blanco y silencioso… ¡Les esperan maravillosas sorpresas! Basado en la obra original de Astrid Desbordes y Marc Boutavant Edmond et ses amis, publicado por Éditions Nathan © 2013

0h 45min / Animation, Familie

Von François Narboux

AB 3 JAHREN

Edmond, das Eichhörnchen, und seine Freundin Lucy, die Bärin, leben in einem majestätischen Kastanienbaum im Herzen des Waldes. Mit Familie und Freunden spielen und wachsen sie in einer abenteuerreichen Natur auf. Sogar im Winter, wenn alles weiß und still ist… Werden sie viele schöne Überraschungen entdecken! Nach dem Originalwerk von Astrid Desbordes und Marc Boutavant Edmond et ses amis, erschienen bei Éditions Nathan © 2013

