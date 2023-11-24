Cinéma Laruns : La passion de Dodin Bouffant Cinéma Louis jouvet Laruns, 24 novembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2h 14min / Drame, Historique, Romance

De Tran Anh Hung

Avec Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger

Eugénie, cuisinière hors pair, est depuis 20 ans au service du célèbre gastronome Dodin. Au fil du temps, de la pratique de la gastronomie et de l’admiration réciproque est née une relation amoureuse. De cette union naissent des plats tous plus savoureux et délicats les uns que les autres qui vont jusqu’à émerveiller les plus grands de ce monde. Pourtant, Eugénie, avide de liberté, n’a jamais voulu se marier avec Dodin. Ce dernier décide alors de faire quelque chose qu’il n’a encore jamais fait : cuisiner pour elle..

2023-11-24

Cinéma Louis jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2h 14min / Drama, History, Romance

By Tran Anh Hung

By Tran Anh Hung

With Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger

Eugénie, an outstanding cook, has been working for the famous gastronome Dodin for 20 years. Over the years, their mutual admiration and passion for each other’s culinary skills have led to a loving relationship. The result is a series of dishes, each more delicious and delicate than the last, which even amaze the world’s greatest chefs. However, Eugénie, eager for freedom, never wanted to marry Dodin. So Dodin decided to do something he had never done before: cook for her.

2h 14min / Drama, Histórico, Romance

Por Tran Anh Hung

Por Tran Anh Hung

En el reparto: Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger

Eugénie, una excelente cocinera, lleva 20 años trabajando para el famoso gastrónomo Dodin. A lo largo de los años, su amor por la gastronomía y su mutua admiración han dado lugar a una entrañable relación. El resultado fue una serie de platos, cada uno más delicioso y delicado que el anterior, que llegaron a sorprender a algunos de los mejores chefs del mundo. Sin embargo, Eugenia, ansiosa de libertad, nunca quiso casarse con Dodin. Así que Dodin decide hacer algo que nunca había hecho antes: cocinar para ella.

2h 14min / Drama, Historisch, Romanze

Von Tran Anh Hung

Von Tran Anh Hung

Mit Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel, Emmanuel Salinger

Eugénie, eine außergewöhnliche Köchin, steht seit 20 Jahren im Dienst des berühmten Gastronomen Dodin. Im Laufe der Zeit, der gastronomischen Praxis und der gegenseitigen Bewunderung ist eine Liebesbeziehung entstanden. Aus dieser Verbindung entstehen Gerichte, von denen eines schmackhafter und delikater als das andere ist und die sogar die Größten dieser Welt in Staunen versetzen. Doch die freiheitsliebende Eugénie wollte Dodin nie heiraten. Er beschließt, etwas zu tun, was er noch nie zuvor getan hat: für sie zu kochen.

