Cinéma Laruns : Les Trolls 3 Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 15 novembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 32min / Animation, Aventure, Comédie, Famille, Action

De Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

Par Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Avec Vitaa, Anna Kendrick, Matt Pokora

Après deux films à se tourner autour pour finalement tomber dans les bras l’un de l’autre, Poppy et Branch sont officiellement en couple (#broppy)! Alors qu’ils n’ont plus de secrets l’un pour l’autre, Poppy fait une découverte incroyable relative au passé de Branch. À l’époque, avec ses quatre frères, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce et Clay, ils formaient le Boys Band le plus en vogue du moment, les BroZone. Alors qu’il n’était qu’un enfant, le groupe s’est séparé, tout comme la famille et depuis Branch n’a jamais revu ses frères..

Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 32min / Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Action

From Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

By Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

With Vitaa, Anna Kendrick, Matt Pokora

After two films of circling each other and finally falling into each other?s arms, Poppy and Branch are officially a couple (#broppy)! Now that they have no secrets from each other, Poppy makes an incredible discovery about Branch?s past. Back in the day, he and his four brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay, formed the hottest Boys Band of the moment, the BroZones. When he was just a child, the band split up, as did the family, and Branch has never seen his brothers since.

1h 32min / Animación, Aventura, Comedia, Familia, Acción

De Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

Por Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Con Vitaa, Anna Kendrick, Matt Pokora

Después de dos películas dando vueltas el uno alrededor del otro y finalmente cayendo en los brazos del otro, ¡Poppy y Branch son oficialmente pareja (#broppy)! Ahora que ya no tienen secretos el uno para el otro, Poppy hace un increíble descubrimiento sobre el pasado de Branch. En su día, él y sus cuatro hermanos, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce y Clay, formaron la banda de chicos de moda del momento, los BroZones. Cuando era sólo un niño, la banda se separó, al igual que la familia, y Branch no ha vuelto a ver a sus hermanos desde entonces.

1h 32min / Animation, Abenteuer, Komödie, Familie, Action

Von Tim Heitz, Walt Dohrn

Von Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Mit Vitaa, Anna Kendrick, Matt Pokora

Nachdem sich Poppy und Branch zwei Filme lang umkreisten, um sich schließlich in die Arme zu fallen, sind sie nun offiziell ein Paar (#broppy)! Als sie keine Geheimnisse mehr voreinander haben, macht Poppy eine unglaubliche Entdeckung über Branchs Vergangenheit. Zusammen mit seinen vier Brüdern Floyd, John Dory, Spruce und Clay bildeten sie damals die angesagteste Boygroup der Welt, die BroZone. Als er noch ein Kind war, löste sich die Band und die Familie auf und Branch hat seine Brüder seitdem nie wieder gesehen.

