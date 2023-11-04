Cinéma Laruns : Expendable 4 Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns
Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
1h 43min / Action, Thriller
De Scott Waugh
Par Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart
Avec Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Andy Garcia
Interdit aux moins de 12 ans
Nouveaux membres, nouveaux styles, nouvelles tactiques pour ce nouvel opus explosif !.
Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1h 43min / Action, Thriller
From Scott Waugh
By Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart
With Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Andy Garcia
Forbidden for children under 12
New members, new styles, new tactics for this explosive new opus!
1h 43min / Acción, Thriller
Por Scott Waugh
Por Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart
Con Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Andy Garcia
Prohibido menores de 12
¡Nuevos miembros, nuevos estilos, nuevas tácticas en este explosivo nuevo opus!
1h 43min / Action, Thriller
Von Scott Waugh
Von Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart
Mit Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Andy Garcia
Ab 12 Jahren verboten
Neue Mitglieder, neue Stile, neue Taktiken für dieses explosive neue Opus!
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées