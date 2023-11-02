Cinéma Laruns : Une année difficile Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 2 novembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 58min / Comédie

De Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Par Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Avec Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric

Albert et Bruno sont surendettés et en bout de course, c’est dans le chemin associatif qu’ils empruntent ensemble qu’ils croisent des jeunes militants écolos. Plus attirés par la bière et les chips gratuites que par leurs arguments, ils vont peu à peu intégrer le mouvement sans conviction….

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 . .

Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 58min / Comedy

By Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

By Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

With Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric

Albert and Bruno are over-indebted and at the end of their tether, and it’s on the community path they take together that they come across a group of young environmental activists. Attracted more by the free beer and potato chips than by their arguments, they gradually join the movement without conviction?

1h 58min / Comedia

Por Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Por Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Con Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric

Albert y Bruno están sobreendeudados y al límite de sus fuerzas, así que en el trabajo comunitario que realizan juntos se encuentran con un grupo de jóvenes activistas medioambientales. Más atraídos por la cerveza y las patatas fritas gratis que por sus argumentos, poco a poco se unen al movimiento sin convicción..

1h 58min / Komödie

Von Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Von Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache

Mit Pio Marmaï, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Amalric

Albert und Bruno sind überschuldet und am Ende ihres Weges. Auf dem Vereinsweg, den sie gemeinsam beschreiten, treffen sie auf junge Öko-Aktivisten. Sie sind mehr von Bier und kostenlosen Chips als von ihren Argumenten angezogen und werden nach und nach Teil der Bewegung, ohne jedoch wirklich davon überzeugt zu sein

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées