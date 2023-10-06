Cinéma Laruns : Le grand chariot Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 6 octobre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 35min / Drame

De Philippe Garrel

Par Jean-Claude Carrière, Caroline Deruas

Avec Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel

Le Grand Chariot est une constellation d’étoiles. C’est aussi un théâtre de marionnettes. C’est l’histoire d’une famille de marionnettistes, une fratrie, Louis et ses deux soeurs, Martha et Lena, leur père qui dirige la troupe et la grand-mère qui a fabriqué les poupées. Ensemble, ils forment une compagnie et donnent des spectacles de marionnettes. Un jour, lors d’une représentation, le père meurt d’une attaque, laissant ses enfants seuls..

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-06 . .

Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 35min / Drama

By Philippe Garrel

By Jean-Claude Carrière, Caroline Deruas

With Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel

Le Grand Chariot is a constellation of stars. It’s also a puppet theater. It’s the story of a family of puppeteers, a brotherhood, Louis and his two sisters, Martha and Lena, their father who runs the troupe, and the grandmother who made the dolls. Together, they form a company and put on puppet shows. One day, during a performance, the father dies of a stroke, leaving the children alone.

1h 35min / Drama

De Philippe Garrel

Por Jean-Claude Carrière, Caroline Deruas

Con Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel

Le Grand Chariot es una constelación de estrellas. También es un teatro de marionetas. Es la historia de una familia de titiriteros, una hermandad, Louis y sus dos hermanas, Martha y Lena, su padre que dirige la compañía y la abuela que fabrica los muñecos. Juntos forman una compañía y montan espectáculos de marionetas. Un día, durante una representación, el padre muere de un derrame cerebral, dejando solos a los niños.

1h 35min / Drama

Von Philippe Garrel

Von Jean-Claude Carrière, Caroline Deruas

Mit Louis Garrel, Damien Mongin, Esther Garrel

Le Grand Chariot ist eine Sternenkonstellation. Er ist auch ein Marionettentheater. Es ist die Geschichte einer Puppenspielerfamilie, eines Geschwisterpaares: Louis und seine beiden Schwestern Martha und Lena, ihr Vater, der die Truppe leitet, und die Großmutter, die die Puppen hergestellt hat. Gemeinsam gründen sie eine Kompanie und führen Puppentheaterstücke auf. Eines Tages stirbt der Vater während einer Aufführung an einem Schlaganfall und lässt die Kinder allein zurück.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées