Cinéma Laruns : L’été dernier Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 5 octobre 2023, Laruns.
Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
1h 44min / Thriller, Drame
De Catherine Breillat
Avec Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher, Olivier Rabourdin
Ce film qui présente une emprise amoureuse dans un cadre familial entre deux protagonistes d’âges différents peut troubler un jeune public.
Anne, avocate renommée, vit en harmonie avec son mari Pierre et leurs filles de 6 et 7 ans. Un jour, Théo, 17 ans, fils de Pierre d’un précédent mariage, emménage chez eux. Peu de temps après, il annonce à son père qu’il a une liaison avec Anne. Elle nie..
2023-10-05 fin : 2023-10-05 . .
Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1h 44min / Thriller, Drama
By Catherine Breillat
With Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher, Olivier Rabourdin
This film about a family love affair between two protagonists of different ages may be unsettling for young audiences.
Anne, a well-known lawyer, lives in harmony with her husband Pierre and their daughters aged 6 and 7. One day, 17-year-old Théo, Pierre?s son from a previous marriage, moves in with them. Shortly afterwards, he tells his father that he is having an affair with Anne. She denies it.
1h 44min / Suspense, Drama
Por Catherine Breillat
Con Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher, Olivier Rabourdin
Esta película sobre una historia de amor familiar entre dos protagonistas de edades diferentes puede resultar perturbadora para el público joven.
Anne, una conocida abogada, vive en armonía con su marido Pierre y sus hijas de 6 y 7 años. Un día, Théo, de 17 años, hijo de Pierre de un matrimonio anterior, se instala con ellos. Poco después, le cuenta a su padre que tiene una aventura con Anne. Ella lo niega.
1h 44min / Thriller, Drama
Von Catherine Breillat
Mit Léa Drucker, Samuel Kircher, Olivier Rabourdin
Dieser Film, der eine Liebesaffäre in einem familiären Rahmen zwischen zwei Protagonisten unterschiedlichen Alters darstellt, kann ein junges Publikum verwirren.
Anne, eine bekannte Anwältin, lebt in Harmonie mit ihrem Mann Pierre und ihren 6- und 7-jährigen Töchtern. Eines Tages zieht der 17-jährige Théo, Pierres Sohn aus einer früheren Ehe, bei ihnen ein. Kurz darauf erzählt er seinem Vater, dass er eine Affäre mit Anne hat. Sie leugnet es.
