Cinéma Laruns : Anatomie d’une chute Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 5 septembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2h 30min / Policier, Drame, Thriller, Judiciaire

De Justine Triet

Par Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Avec Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

Palme d’Or du Festival de Cannes 2023

Sandra, Samuel et leur fils malvoyant de 11 ans, Daniel, vivent depuis un an loin de tout, à la montagne. Un jour, Samuel est retrouvé mort au pied de leur maison. Une enquête pour mort suspecte est ouverte. Sandra est bientôt inculpée malgré le doute : suicide ou homicide ? Un an plus tard, Daniel assiste au procès de sa mère, véritable dissection du couple..

2023-09-05 fin : 2023-09-05 . .

Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2h 30min / Crime, Drama, Thriller, Judiciary

By Justine Triet

By Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

With Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

Palme d’Or, Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sandra, Samuel and their 11-year-old visually impaired son Daniel have been living away from it all in the mountains for a year. One day, Samuel is found dead at the foot of their house. An investigation for suspicious death is opened. Sandra is soon charged, despite her doubts: suicide or homicide? A year later, Daniel attends his mother’s trial, a veritable dissection of the couple.

2h 30min / Crimen, Drama, Thriller, Judiciario

Por Justine Triet

Por Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Con Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

Palma de Oro en el Festival de Cannes 2023

Sandra, Samuel y su hijo Daniel, un discapacitado visual de 11 años, llevan un año viviendo alejados de todo en las montañas. Un día, Samuel aparece muerto al pie de su casa. Se abre una investigación sobre la sospechosa muerte. Sandra no tarda en ser acusada, aunque existen dudas sobre si se trata de un suicidio o de un homicidio Un año después, Daniel asiste al juicio de su madre, una auténtica disección de la pareja.

2h 30min / Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Gerichtsverhandlung

Von Justine Triet

Von Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mit Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner

Goldene Palme der Filmfestspiele von Cannes 2023

Sandra, Samuel und ihr 11-jähriger sehbehinderter Sohn Daniel leben seit einem Jahr weit weg von allem in den Bergen. Eines Tages wird Samuel tot am Fuße ihres Hauses aufgefunden. Es wird eine Untersuchung wegen verdächtigen Todes eingeleitet. Sandra wird bald angeklagt, obwohl sie Zweifel hat: Selbstmord oder Mord? Ein Jahr später nimmt Daniel an der Gerichtsverhandlung gegen seine Mutter teil, bei der das Paar regelrecht seziert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées