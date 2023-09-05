Cinéma Laruns : Anatomie d’une chute Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns
Cinéma Laruns : Anatomie d’une chute Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 5 septembre 2023, Laruns.
Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
2h 30min / Policier, Drame, Thriller, Judiciaire
De Justine Triet
Par Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Avec Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner
Palme d’Or du Festival de Cannes 2023
Sandra, Samuel et leur fils malvoyant de 11 ans, Daniel, vivent depuis un an loin de tout, à la montagne. Un jour, Samuel est retrouvé mort au pied de leur maison. Une enquête pour mort suspecte est ouverte. Sandra est bientôt inculpée malgré le doute : suicide ou homicide ? Un an plus tard, Daniel assiste au procès de sa mère, véritable dissection du couple..
2023-09-05 fin : 2023-09-05 . .
Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
2h 30min / Crime, Drama, Thriller, Judiciary
By Justine Triet
By Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
With Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner
Palme d’Or, Cannes Film Festival 2023
Sandra, Samuel and their 11-year-old visually impaired son Daniel have been living away from it all in the mountains for a year. One day, Samuel is found dead at the foot of their house. An investigation for suspicious death is opened. Sandra is soon charged, despite her doubts: suicide or homicide? A year later, Daniel attends his mother’s trial, a veritable dissection of the couple.
2h 30min / Crimen, Drama, Thriller, Judiciario
Por Justine Triet
Por Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Con Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner
Palma de Oro en el Festival de Cannes 2023
Sandra, Samuel y su hijo Daniel, un discapacitado visual de 11 años, llevan un año viviendo alejados de todo en las montañas. Un día, Samuel aparece muerto al pie de su casa. Se abre una investigación sobre la sospechosa muerte. Sandra no tarda en ser acusada, aunque existen dudas sobre si se trata de un suicidio o de un homicidio Un año después, Daniel asiste al juicio de su madre, una auténtica disección de la pareja.
2h 30min / Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Gerichtsverhandlung
Von Justine Triet
Von Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mit Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner
Goldene Palme der Filmfestspiele von Cannes 2023
Sandra, Samuel und ihr 11-jähriger sehbehinderter Sohn Daniel leben seit einem Jahr weit weg von allem in den Bergen. Eines Tages wird Samuel tot am Fuße ihres Hauses aufgefunden. Es wird eine Untersuchung wegen verdächtigen Todes eingeleitet. Sandra wird bald angeklagt, obwohl sie Zweifel hat: Selbstmord oder Mord? Ein Jahr später nimmt Daniel an der Gerichtsverhandlung gegen seine Mutter teil, bei der das Paar regelrecht seziert wird.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées