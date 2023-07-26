Cinéma Laruns : Ruby, l’ado Kraken Cinéma Louis Jouvet Laruns, 26 juillet 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 30min / Animation, Aventure, Famille, Action, Comédie

De : Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl

Par : Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown

Avec : Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda

Âgée de 16 ans, Ruby Gillman est aussi maladroite qu’adorable. Elle tente désespérément de trouver sa place au lycée d’Oceanside. Mais elle ne peut pas fréquenter les élèves les plus intéressants du lycée, car sa mère qui la surprotège, lui a formellement interdit de se baigner dans l’océan..

Cinéma Louis Jouvet Rue de la Gare

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 30min / Animation, Adventure, Family, Action, Comedy

From: Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl

By: Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown

With : Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda

16-year-old Ruby Gillman is as awkward as she is adorable. She’s desperately trying to fit in at Oceanside High School. But she can’t hang out with the school’s most interesting students, because her overprotective mother has strictly forbidden her to swim in the ocean.

1h 30min / Animación, Aventura, Familia, Acción, Comedia

Por: Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl

Por: Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown

Protagonistas: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda

Ruby Gillman, de 16 años, es tan torpe como adorable. Intenta desesperadamente encajar en el instituto de Oceanside. Pero no puede salir con los estudiantes más interesantes del instituto porque su sobreprotectora madre le ha prohibido terminantemente bañarse en el océano.

1h 30min / Animation, Abenteuer, Familie, Action, Komödie

Von: Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl

Von: Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown

Mit : Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda

Die 16-jährige Ruby Gillman ist ebenso ungeschickt wie liebenswert. Sie versucht verzweifelt, ihren Platz an der Oceanside High School zu finden. Sie kann jedoch nicht mit den interessantesten Schülern der Schule verkehren, da ihre Mutter, die sie überbehütet, ihr strengstens verboten hat, im Ozean zu baden.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées