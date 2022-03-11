CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots

CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots, 11 mars 2022, Palavas-les-Flots. CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots

2022-03-11 – 2022-03-11

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault Palavas-les-Flots Cinéma « Les jeunes amants » de Carine Tardieu

Drame/Romance – Durée 1h52 Vendredi 11 mars : 19h30

Dimanche 13 mars : 17h30

Vendredi 25 mars : 19h30

Mercredi 30 mars : 19h30 Nautilus – Tarifs de 4€ à 6€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr Cinéma « Les jeunes amants » de Carine Tardieu Drame/Romance – Durée 1h52 Nautilus – Tarifs de 4€ à 6€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr +33 4 67 07 73 34 Cinéma « Les jeunes amants » de Carine Tardieu

Drame/Romance – Durée 1h52 Vendredi 11 mars : 19h30

Dimanche 13 mars : 17h30

Vendredi 25 mars : 19h30

Mercredi 30 mars : 19h30 Nautilus – Tarifs de 4€ à 6€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr Palavas-les-Flots

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-04 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Hérault, Palavas-les-Flots Autres Lieu Palavas-les-Flots Adresse Ville Palavas-les-Flots lieuville Palavas-les-Flots Departement Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/palavas-les-flots/

CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots 2022-03-11 was last modified: by CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots 11 mars 2022 Hérault Palavas-les-Flots

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault