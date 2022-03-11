CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots Palavas-les-Flots
CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots, 11 mars 2022, Palavas-les-Flots.
CINÉMA « LES JEUNES AMANTS » Palavas-les-Flots
2022-03-11 – 2022-03-11
Palavas-les-Flots Hérault Palavas-les-Flots
Cinéma « Les jeunes amants » de Carine Tardieu
Drame/Romance – Durée 1h52
Vendredi 11 mars : 19h30
Dimanche 13 mars : 17h30
Vendredi 25 mars : 19h30
Mercredi 30 mars : 19h30
Nautilus – Tarifs de 4€ à 6€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
Cinéma « Les jeunes amants » de Carine Tardieu
Drame/Romance – Durée 1h52
Nautilus – Tarifs de 4€ à 6€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
+33 4 67 07 73 34
Cinéma « Les jeunes amants » de Carine Tardieu
Drame/Romance – Durée 1h52
Vendredi 11 mars : 19h30
Dimanche 13 mars : 17h30
Vendredi 25 mars : 19h30
Mercredi 30 mars : 19h30
Nautilus – Tarifs de 4€ à 6€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr
Palavas-les-Flots
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-04 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS