Conférence : master class sur la lumière dans la photographie
Cinéma Les Écrans
Gournay-en-Bray

Seine-Maritime Conférence : master class sur la lumière dans la photographie Cinéma Les Écrans Gournay-en-Bray, 15 septembre 2023, Gournay-en-Bray. Conférence : master class sur la lumière dans la photographie Vendredi 15 septembre, 20h30 Cinéma Les Écrans LE 15 SEPTEMBRE 2023 A 20H30 SEANCE ANIMEE PAR PIERRE ANTHONY ALLARD PHOTOGRAPHE QUI ANIMERA UNE MASTER CLASSE SUR LA LUMIERE DANS LA PHOTOGRAPHIE.

PIERRE ANTHONY ALLARD A PHOTOGRAPHIE DANS LES CELEBRES STUDIO HARCOURT DE NOMBREUSES VEDETTES DE CINEMA. Cinéma Les Écrans 6 bis place nationale, 76220 Gournay-en-Bray Gournay-en-Bray 76220 Seine-Maritime Normandie Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Cinéma Les Écrans
Adresse 6 bis place nationale, 76220 Gournay-en-Bray
Ville Gournay-en-Bray

