Conférence : master class sur la lumière dans la photographie Cinéma Les Écrans Gournay-en-Bray, 15 septembre 2023, Gournay-en-Bray.
LE 15 SEPTEMBRE 2023 A 20H30 SEANCE ANIMEE PAR PIERRE ANTHONY ALLARD PHOTOGRAPHE QUI ANIMERA UNE MASTER CLASSE SUR LA LUMIERE DANS LA PHOTOGRAPHIE.
PIERRE ANTHONY ALLARD A PHOTOGRAPHIE DANS LES CELEBRES STUDIO HARCOURT DE NOMBREUSES VEDETTES DE CINEMA.
Cinéma Les Écrans 6 bis place nationale, 76220 Gournay-en-Bray Gournay-en-Bray 76220 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-09-15T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-15T22:30:00+02:00
