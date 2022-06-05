CINÉMA “LES BAD GUYS”

CINÉMA “LES BAD GUYS”, 5 juin 2022, . CINÉMA “LES BAD GUYS”

2022-06-05 – 2022-06-05 Dimanche 5 juin à 17h30

Mercredi 8 juin à 17h30

Dimanche 12 juin à 17h30

Dimanche 19 juin à 17h30

Mercredi 22 juin à 17h30 Date de sortie : 6 avril 2022

Durée : 1h40

Genre : Animation, Comédie, Aventure, Famille

De : Pierre Perifel

Par : Etan Cohen, Aaron Blabey

Avec : Pierre Niney, Sam Rockwell, Igor Gotesman À PARTIR DE 6 ANS Dimanche 5 juin à 17h30

Mercredi 8 juin à 17h30

Dimanche 12 juin à 17h30

Dimanche 19 juin à 17h30

Mercredi 22 juin à 17h30 Date de sortie : 6 avril 2022

Durée : 1h40

Genre : Animation, Comédie, Aventure, Famille

De : Pierre Perifel

Par : Etan Cohen, Aaron Blabey

Avec : Pierre Niney, Sam Rockwell, Igor Gotesman À PARTIR DE 6 ANS Dimanche 5 juin à 17h30

Mercredi 8 juin à 17h30

Dimanche 12 juin à 17h30

Dimanche 19 juin à 17h30

Mercredi 22 juin à 17h30 Date de sortie : 6 avril 2022

Durée : 1h40

Genre : Animation, Comédie, Aventure, Famille

De : Pierre Perifel

Par : Etan Cohen, Aaron Blabey

Avec : Pierre Niney, Sam Rockwell, Igor Gotesman À PARTIR DE 6 ANS dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-09 par

Détails Autres Lieu Adresse lieuville