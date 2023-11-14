TERRE D’HORIZONS – « TUNISIE, ENTRE RENCONTRES ET TRADITIONS » Cinéma L’Echiquier Pouzauges, 14 novembre 2023, Pouzauges.

Pouzauges,Vendée

La projection d’un film en présence du réalisateur…la parole donnée au public..

2023-11-14 fin : 2023-11-14 . .

Cinéma L’Echiquier La Fournière

Pouzauges 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire



The projection of a film in the presence of the director…the word given to the public.

La proyección de una película en presencia del director… la voz del público se hace oír.

Die Vorführung eines Films in Anwesenheit des Regisseurs…das Wort an das Publikum.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Vendée Expansion