LES ENFANTS DE LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE + restitution court-métrage LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE DES ENFANTS D’IZIEU au Cinéma Le Zola Cinéma Le Zola Villeurbanne
LES ENFANTS DE LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE + restitution court-métrage LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE DES ENFANTS D’IZIEU au Cinéma Le Zola Cinéma Le Zola, 3 mai 2023, Villeurbanne.
LES ENFANTS DE LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE + restitution court-métrage LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE DES ENFANTS D’IZIEU au Cinéma Le Zola Mercredi 3 mai, 16h00 Cinéma Le Zola NORMAL – 7 € RÉDUIT – 6 € (+ 60 ANS, DEMANDEURS D’EMPLOI, RSA, FAMILLE NOMBREUSE) JEUNE – 5 € (– 18 ANS + ÉTUDIANTS SANS LIMITE D’ÂGE)
? MERCREDI 3 MAI – 16h
? Cinéma Le Zola
➡️ LES ENFANTS DE LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE, de Sylvie Perrin (documentaire, France, 2023, 1h)
➡️ Arrivés en France il y a moins d’un an, des jeunes migrants ou réfugiés ont découvert notre langue et notre culture au collège Aimé Césaire à Vaulx-en-Velin, au travers de ce projet artistique : la réalisation des voix et des bruitages d’un film d’animation à partir des histoires et dessins d’enfants juifs réfugiés à Izieu pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale.
+ Restitution du court-métrage LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE DES ENFANTS D’IZIEU (12 min)
Cinéma Le Zola 117 Cours Emile Zola 69100 Villeurbanne Villeurbanne 69100 Charpennes Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.fr/index.php?lang=fr&ids=3480&nc=1217 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-05-03T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-03T18:00:00+02:00
2023-05-03T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-03T18:00:00+02:00
Cinéma Le Zola