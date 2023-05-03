LES ENFANTS DE LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE + restitution court-métrage LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE DES ENFANTS D’IZIEU au Cinéma Le Zola Cinéma Le Zola Villeurbanne Catégories d’évènement: Métropole de Lyon

NORMAL – 7 € RÉDUIT – 6 € (+ 60 ANS, DEMANDEURS D'EMPLOI, RSA, FAMILLE NOMBREUSE) JEUNE – 5 € (– 18 ANS + ÉTUDIANTS SANS LIMITE D'ÂGE) MERCREDI 3 MAI – 16h

? Cinéma Le Zola ➡️ LES ENFANTS DE LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE, de Sylvie Perrin (documentaire, France, 2023, 1h)

➡️ Arrivés en France il y a moins d’un an, des jeunes migrants ou réfugiés ont découvert notre langue et notre culture au collège Aimé Césaire à Vaulx-en-Velin, au travers de ce projet artistique : la réalisation des voix et des bruitages d’un film d’animation à partir des histoires et dessins d’enfants juifs réfugiés à Izieu pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale.

+ Restitution du court-métrage LA LANTERNE MAGIQUE DES ENFANTS D'IZIEU (12 min) Cinéma Le Zola 117 Cours Emile Zola 69100 Villeurbanne

