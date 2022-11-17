Séance Cannibale Peluche : BRAGUINO – Un film de Clément COGITORE (France-Finlande / 2017 / Documentaire) Cinéma Le Studio Le Havre
Séance Cannibale Peluche : BRAGUINO – Un film de Clément COGITORE (France-Finlande / 2017 / Documentaire) Jeudi 17 novembre, 20h30 Cinéma Le Studio
Tarif : 6,50 € ; tr : 5,50 € ; étudiant : 3 € ; adhérents (bien avisés) de Cannibale Peluche : 2 €
Séance unique proposée dans le cadre du Mois du film documentaire – Jeudi 17 novembre 2022 // 20 h 30
Cinéma Le Studio 3, rue du Général Sarrail 76600 Le Havre Danton Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie

In the middle of the Siberian taiga, 450 miles from the nearest village, live two families: the Braguines and the Kilines. Not a single road leads there. A long trip on the Ienissei River, first by boat, then by helicopter, is the only way to reach Braguino. Self-sufficient, both families live there according to their own rules and principles. In the middle of the village: a barrier. The two families refuse to speak. In the river sits an island, where another community is being built: that of the children. Free, unpredictable, wild. Stemming from the fear of the other, that of wild beasts, and the joy procured by the immensity of the forest, unravels a cruel tale in which tensions and fear give shape to the geography of an ancestral conflict.
Séance unique proposée dans le cadre du 23e Mois du film documentaire, en partenariat avec Lire au Havre – Bibliothèques municipales du Havre, la bibliothèque et le service culturel de l’université Le Havre Normandie, MuMaBoX, Havre de Cinéma.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-11-17T20:30:00+01:00
2022-11-17T23:00:00+01:00
Crédits : BlueBird Distribution