Séance Cannibale Peluche : BRAGUINO – Un film de Clément COGITORE (France-Finlande / 2017 / Documentaire) Cinéma Le Studio, 17 novembre 2022, Le Havre.

Tarif : 6,50 € ; tr : 5,50 € ; étudiant : 3 € ; adhérents (bien avisés) de Cannibale Peluche : 2 €

Séance unique proposée dans le cadre du Mois du film documentaire – Jeudi 17 novembre 2022 // 20 h 30

In the middle of the Siberian taiga, 450 miles from the nearest village, live two families: the Braguines and the Kilines. Not a single road leads there. A long trip on the Ienissei River, first by boat, then by helicopter, is the only way to reach Braguino. Self-sufficient, both families live there according to their own rules and principles. In the middle of the village: a barrier. The two families refuse to speak. In the river sits an island, where another community is being built: that of the children. Free, unpredictable, wild. Stemming from the fear of the other, that of wild beasts, and the joy procured by the immensity of the forest, unravels a cruel tale in which tensions and fear give shape to the geography of an ancestral conflict.

https://bluebird-films.com/braguino) Séance unique proposée dans le cadre du 23e Mois du film documentaire, en partenariat avec Lire au Havre – Bibliothèques municipales du Havre, la bibliothèque et le service culturel de l’université Le Havre Normandie, MuMaBoX, Havre de Cinéma. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hoor3xq1MG0

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-17T20:30:00+01:00

2022-11-17T23:00:00+01:00 Crédits : BlueBird Distribution

