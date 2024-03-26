Madame Butterfly par le Royal Ballet Cinéma Le Majestic Montmorillon Catégories d’Évènement: Montmorillon

Début : 2024-03-26T20:15:00+01:00 – 2024-03-26T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-26T20:15:00+01:00 – 2024-03-26T23:00:00+01:00 Retransmission en direct.

Chanté en italien avec sous-titres.

Une entracte

Cinéma Le Majestic
52 boulevard de Strasbourg, Montmorillon
Montmorillon 86500 Vienne
Nouvelle-Aquitaine

