Vienne « The Zone of Interest » Cinéma Le Majestic Montmorillon, 12 février 2024, Montmorillon. « The Zone of Interest » Lundi 12 février 2024, 18h30, 20h30 Cinéma Le Majestic Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-12T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-12T20:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-12T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-12T22:00:00+01:00 Séance « The Zone of Interest » à 18h30 (grand prix du festival de Cannes 2023)

Conférence de Nicolas Patin, maître de conférences spécialiste de l'Allemagne et de la Seconde Guerre mondiale

Cinéma Le Majestic
52 boulevard de Strasbourg, Montmorillon
Montmorillon 86500 Vienne
Nouvelle-Aquitaine

