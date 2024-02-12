« The Zone of Interest » Cinéma Le Majestic Montmorillon
Catégories d’Évènement:
« The Zone of Interest » Cinéma Le Majestic Montmorillon, 12 février 2024, Montmorillon.
« The Zone of Interest » Lundi 12 février 2024, 18h30, 20h30 Cinéma Le Majestic
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-02-12T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-12T20:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-12T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-12T22:00:00+01:00
Séance « The Zone of Interest » à 18h30 (grand prix du festival de Cannes 2023)
Conférence de Nicolas Patin, maître de conférences spécialiste de l’Allemagne et de la Seconde Guerre mondiale
Cinéma Le Majestic 52 boulevard de Strasbourg, Montmorillon Montmorillon 86500 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.cine-majestic-montmorillon.webnode.fr »}]
cinéma conférence