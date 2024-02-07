Manon Cinéma Le Majestic Montmorillon
Manon Cinéma Le Majestic Montmorillon, 7 février 2024, Montmorillon.
Manon Mercredi 7 février 2024, 20h30 Cinéma Le Majestic
Retransmission en direct de « Manon » de Kenneth Macmillan
Deux entractes
Durée : 3h15
Cinéma Le Majestic 52 boulevard de Strasbourg, Montmorillon Montmorillon 86500 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
