Ciné-débat « Solutions locales pour un désordre global » Cinéma le Kursaal Castets, 29 octobre 2023, Castets.

Castets,Landes

« Les films d’alerte ont été tournés, ils ont eu leur utilité, mais maintenant il faut montrer qu’il existe des solutions, faire entendre les réflexion des paysans, des philosophes et économistes qui, tout en expliquant pourquoi notre modèle de société s’est embourbé dans la crise écologique, financière et politique que nous connaissons, inventent et expérimentent des alternatives ».

Un documentation riche de sens qui dénonce les travers de la « Révolution verte » et souligne l’importance de la place des femmes pour amorcer un changement de société.

Un pot sera offert à l’issu de l’animation, ce sera l’occasion de poursuivre la discussion en toute convivialité.

Informations au 07 64 07 95 33 ou contact@fish-castets.fr.

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 16:00:00. .

Cinéma le Kursaal Rue du sablar

Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« The warning films have been made, and they’ve had their usefulness, but now we need to show that there are solutions, to make people listen to the thoughts of farmers, philosophers and economists who, while explaining why our model of society has become mired in the ecological, financial and political crisis we’re experiencing, are inventing and experimenting with alternatives ».

The documentation is rich in meaning, denouncing the shortcomings of the « Green Revolution » and underlining the importance of women’s role in initiating social change.

A drink will be offered at the end of the event, providing an opportunity to continue the discussion in a convivial atmosphere.

Information on 07 64 07 95 33 or contact@fish-castets.fr

« Las películas de advertencia ya se han hecho, y han tenido su utilidad, pero ahora necesitamos mostrar que hay soluciones, hacer que la gente escuche las reflexiones de agricultores, filósofos y economistas que, al tiempo que explican por qué nuestro modelo de sociedad se ha sumido en la crisis ecológica, financiera y política que estamos viviendo, inventan y experimentan alternativas ».

La documentación es rica en significados, denuncia las deficiencias de la « Revolución Verde » y subraya la importancia del papel de la mujer en el cambio social.

Al final del acto se ofrecerá una copa, lo que brindará la oportunidad de continuar el debate en un ambiente cordial.

Para más información, llame al 07 64 07 95 33 o contact@fish-castets.fr

« Die Warnfilme wurden gedreht, sie hatten ihren Nutzen, aber jetzt muss man zeigen, dass es Lösungen gibt, den Überlegungen von Bauern, Philosophen und Ökonomen Gehör verschaffen, die zwar erklären, warum unser Gesellschaftsmodell in die ökologische, finanzielle und politische Krise, die wir erleben, geraten ist, aber auch Alternativen erfinden und ausprobieren ».

Eine bedeutungsvolle Dokumentation, die die Fehler der « Grünen Revolution » anprangert und die Bedeutung der Rolle der Frauen für die Einleitung eines gesellschaftlichen Wandels hervorhebt.

Im Anschluss an die Animation wird ein Umtrunk angeboten, der die Gelegenheit bietet, die Diskussion in geselliger Runde fortzusetzen.

Informationen unter 07 64 07 95 33 oder contact@fish-castets.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme