Ciné-Débat : « Un beau matin » Cinéma le Grand Palais Cahors, 2 octobre 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Sandra, jeune mère qui élève seule sa fille, rend souvent visite à son père malade, Georg. Alors qu’elle s’engage avec sa famille dans un parcours du combattant pour le faire soigner, Sandra fait la rencontre de Clément, un ami perdu de vue depuis longtemps….

2023-10-02 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-02 . 6 EUR.

Cinéma le Grand Palais Place Bessières

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Sandra, a young mother raising her daughter alone, often visits her sick father, Georg. As she and her family embark on a journey to get him treated, Sandra meets Clement, a long lost friend…

Sandra, una joven madre que cría sola a su hija, visita a menudo a su padre enfermo, Georg. Mientras ella y su familia se embarcan en un viaje para que lo traten, Sandra se encuentra con Clement, un amigo perdido hace tiempo…

Sandra, eine junge Mutter, die ihre Tochter allein erzieht, besucht oft ihren kranken Vater Georg. Während sie sich mit ihrer Familie auf einen Hindernislauf begibt, um ihn behandeln zu lassen, lernt Sandra Clément kennen, einen Freund, den sie schon lange aus den Augen verloren hat…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot