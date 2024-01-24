MAKING OF Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency, mercredi 24 janvier 2024.

MAKING OF De Cédric Kahn – Avec Denis Podalydès, Jonathan Cohen, Stefan Crepon – Comédie – janvier 2024 – 1h54 24 – 30 janvier Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency tarifs habituels

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-24T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-24T19:55:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-30T22:25:00+01:00

Simon, réalisateur aguerri, débute le tournage d’un film racontant le combat d’ouvriers pour sauver leur usine. Mais entre les magouilles de son producteur, des acteurs incontrôlables et des techniciens à cran, il est vite dépassé par les événements. Abandonné par ses financiers, Simon doit affronter un conflit social avec sa propre équipe. Dans ce tournage infernal, son seul allié est le jeune figurant à qui il a confié la réalisation du making of.

bande annonce

making of