PRISCILLA De Sofia Coppola – Avec Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Dagmara Dominczyk – Biopic, Drame – janvier 2024 – 1h53 – 17 – 23 janvier Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency tarifs habituels
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-17T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-17T19:55:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-23T22:25:00+01:00
Quand Priscilla rencontre Elvis, elle est collégienne. Lui, à 24 ans, est déjà une star mondiale. De leur idylle secrète à leur mariage iconique, Sofia Coppola dresse le portrait de Priscilla, une adolescente effacée qui lentement se réveillera de son conte de fées pour prendre sa vie en main.
Séance du Mardi 23 janvier en VO
bande annonce
